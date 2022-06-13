Looking to wow visitors or spoil your significant other? Check this out…

There’s few better ways to soak up Dubai’s dazzling sights than from the water, cruising across the Arabian sea, wind sweeping through your hair. And if you’re looking for a more intimate alternative to the usual yacht charter, we’ve found it.

Blue Yonder is a sleek, ultra-modern 40ft yacht that’s part of the Maxoel Yachts fleet. Finished in burnt orange, it’s got a real luxury feel, with loungers on the back deck, a sofa-style seating area, and chairs for those that wish to perch up right behind the captain. There’s even overnight space for two, with a double bed and little kitchenette inside. While these types of vessel might be common on the shores of Europe, it’s the first of its kind in Dubai.

Blue Yonder does have capacity for eight, although we’d say for a comfortable cruise it’s better booked for groups of two to four, making it an ideal date day or activity to try when you’ve got visitors in town. You can create your own itinerary when you book, although the team are on hand-to take you to all the best sights. Sip espressos by the Burj Al Arab, tuck into a fresh fruit platter while you recline on the deck backdropped by Dubai Marina, or pose like Kate and Leo outside Atlantis The Palm. Ideal for those with a need for speed, Blue Yonder can reach speeds of up to 50 knots, so strap in for a thrilling morning – or afternoon riding the waves.

Special summer rates

This summer, you can rent Blue Yonder at a reduced price of Dhs1,000 per hour. With that, you’ll get a captain and stewardess, a fresh fruit platter to tuck into while you soak up the sights, and soft drinks including chilled water, coffee and tea. Those looking to enjoy an extended afternoon on the water can also take advantage of an extra hour for free when booking a three-hour cruise.

Celebrating a special occasion? Upon request, the Maxoel team can arrange special catering, decorations and additional beverages.

The Maxoel fleet

While Blue Yonder might be the most unique and luxurious way to cruise the Arabian seas, Maxoel’s fleet also includes traditional luxury yacht hire, as well as sightseeing speed boat tours by way of their adventure-filled ‘Black Boat Tours’. With 60- and 90- minute group tours available, you’ll be taken to all the best sights to capture that perfect Insta-snap, including Ain Dubai, Atlantis The Palm and Burj Al Arab. It’s priced at Dhs160 for an hour or Dhs280 for an hour and a half.

