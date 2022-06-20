Hotfoot it if you’ve not booked your summer holidays yet…

Emirates is urging customers who haven’t planned their holidays or made travel arrangements to ‘get ahead and book now to ensure they are able to travel on their preferred dates and flights.’

This comes after a media alert predicting that this summer will be ‘its busiest period yet, with over 550,000 customers expected to fly out from the UAE between June and July’.

While daily booking volumes are accelerating as summer holidays draw closer, the airline has said that it’s continuing to add flights and frequencies where possible as it ramps up its summer schedule, and will be operating close to 80 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity.

Key destinations this summer

This year, travellers from the UAE will be heading to Emirates’ six UK destinations, as well as Cairo, Amman, Emirates’ nine Indian points, Manila and Beirut to visit family and friends. Meanwhile leisure travel traffic from the UAE will also be at an all-time high with scores of travellers making their way to Bangkok, Istanbul, Vienna, Zurich, Nice, Phuket, Singapore, Oslo, Kuala Lumpur, Brisbane and the west coast of the US for extended summer holidays as more countries continue open up for tourism and drop their entry restrictions.

Premium economy debut

From 1 August, customers travelling from Dubai to London, Paris and Sydney will be able to experience the airline’s full Premium Economy experience, complete with dedicated check-in areas at DXB, luxurious seats offering unrivalled comfort with a pitch of up to 40 inches, soft, sustainable blankets and amenity kits, elevated onboard gastronomy and a premium selection of drinks.

