Sponsored: Great Gatsby vibes for brunch at Hudson Tavern and elegant ladies’ nights at Katsuya await…

When it comes to dining out in Dubai, there are two events that reign supreme: brunch and ladies’ night. Do them right, and you’ll have Dubai residents and visitors flocking in for a great time. And at the cool new Hyde Hotel Dubai, it’s on the 4th floor where the fun takes place. Here you’ll find two of the city’s most exciting new venues.

Through the first door, it’s Hudson Tavern, home to craft burgers and clever mixology. Through the second door, it’s the Katsuya, the city’s elegant Japanese hangout for the city’s chic. Here’s a look at their exciting new weekly deals, ready to take the city by storm…

The Grand Affair brunch at Hudson Tavern

When: Saturday 3pm to 7pm

Welcome to the Golden Age of Hollywood at Hudson Tavern, the city’s newest Saturday evening brunch, affectionately known as “The Grand Affair!” Channel your inner ‘celebutante’ as walk the red carpet and enjoy that old school Hollywood decadence. As you enjoy the roaming burlesque entertainment, illusionists and DJ sets, tuck into signature classics such as The Hudson Slider, chicken waffles, and pulled beef and mushroom tacos served straight to your table, with the restaurant’s famous Vanilla Cheesecake for dessert.

Prices: Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs349 with bubbly.

Runa Ladies’ Night at Katsuya



When: Wednesday 7pm onwards

On Wednesdays, Katsuya offers a curated menu of signature dishes and specially crafted sips. Named Runa, every Wednesday night you can enjoy a three-course menu of Katsuya classics such as wagyu tacos, sweet shrimp shumai and robata salmon cedar, paired with three drinks for Dhs199. To keep you entertained, there’s a live DJ set and saxophonist.

For more information, visit sbe.com/hotels/hyde/dubai/dining