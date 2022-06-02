Love Island 2022 is officially here…

One of the UK’s biggest dating shows – Love Island – is returning to screens next week. If you can’t wait to watch it, there’s one spot in Dubai that you should be – The Cheeky Camel.

That’s right, the fun 70s inspired restaurant and bar is screening the first episode of Love Island on June 7 from 7pm and you’re invited to go watch the newest group of beautiful men and women enter the Love Island villa.

The best news? It’s free entry. But given the fact that there is a huge Love Island fan base here in Dubai, you may want to reserve a spot before skipping on over.

You will be able to take advantage of the Cheeky Camel’s Happy Hour deal from 5pm to 9pm where you can slurp on house drinks for Dhs30 and cocktails for Dhs35. If you want some bites as you watch the entertainment unfold on-screen – there’s smoked mozzarella ciabatta with garlic and truffle oil, chipotle chicken wings, lamb meatballs, and much more.

Book a table via WhatsApp on 050 927 571 or via this link.

What is Love Island all about?

If you aren’t aware of what Love Island is, in short, it’s a British dating game show in which a group of men and women participate in a series of tasks with a partner. They keep swapping until… they meet the love of their life.

Earlier this week we got the news that a Dubai real estate agent, Andrew Le Page is among one of the contestants.

Originally from Guernsey, 27-year-old Andrew Le Page is described as an ‘international real estate agent’. After a little digging, we found out that Le Page works for Dubai real estate brokerage Better Homes, specialising in the swish Dubai Hills area. The real estate agent appears to have moved to Dubai in 2021, sharing snaps on his Instagram at popular Dubai hotspots including Palm West Beach, Barasti, Top Golf and Asia Asia.

Love Island Screening at The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, June 7, show begins at 7pm, happy hour is from 5pm to 9pm, Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb