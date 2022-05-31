Following in the footsteps of Laura Anderson…

We know you might be feeling a little bit of reality TV fatigue. With the arrival of Dubai Hustle and the upcoming series of The Real Housewives of Dubai, there might not be any more room for another reality TV show in your life. But one of the UK’s biggest dating shows – Love Island – is returning to screens next week, and here’s a reason you might want to tune in: among the first 11 contestants is a Dubai real estate agent.

Originally from Guernsey, 27-year-old Andrew Le Page is described as an ‘international real estate agent’. We’ve done a little digging, and found out that Le Page works for Dubai real estate brokerage Better Homes, specialising in the swish Dubai Hills area. The real estate agent appears to have moved to Dubai in 2021, sharing snaps on his Instagram at popular Dubai hotspots including Palm West Beach, Barasti, Top Golf and Asia Asia.

According to his bio on the ITV website, Le Page describes himself as someone who is ‘very loyal’ in a relationship. “I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴡ ʟᴇ ᴘᴀɢᴇ (@andrewlepage)

Andrew Le Page was unveiled alongside 10 other contestants who are all taking part in Love Island 2022. The initial line-up was revealed on Monday, a week before the popular dating show returns to screens on Monday June 6.

Le Page isn’t the first Dubai resident to take part in the show. In 2018, former Emirates air hostess Laura Anderson took part in the fourth series of Love Island, finishing second to eventual winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer. She has since returned to Dubai and frequently shares snaps of her adventures in the city with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.