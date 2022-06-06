From cool new collaborations to gold-left gyozas, there’s a flurry of new dishes to try in Dubai…

1. What’s On Birthday Burger at Slaw

What’s the best way to wake up on your birthday? Some friends thinking of you and blowing up your phone with birthday GIFs? A hand-drawn picture from your kids, who can’t imagine anyone in the world being better than you? Or an award-winning Dubai burger joint calling you up and saying, ‘Hey, dude, we’d like to make a birthday burger, name it after you, and give some of your readers a free burger to celebrate’?

No one says you can’t have all three, but clearly, at What’s On HQ, we reckon a birthday burger ranks supreme. So here we are, to celebrate 43 years in the region, we present the Slaw X What’s On birthday burger – a glorious mess of plucky fried chicken, homemade peanut butter sauce and chilli infused vanilla ice cream, topped with a lollipop stick and candy floss. Head to Slaw in Jumeirah on June 1, and the first 43 people through the doors get the What’s On burger for free. After that, it’s Dhs43, available in its Jumeirah and Hessa Street branches. Look out for a third branch opening soon, too.

@houseofslaw

2. Frozen Sorrento Lemon Fruttini at Venus Ristorante & Beach Club

Prepare to be mentally transported straight to the streets of Sorrento through each spoonful of this standout dessert. Simple, refreshing and oh so delicious, Venus’ Chef Fabio uses only the best Italian lemons served in their own peel, straight from the freezer, to make the most vibrant, tingly sorbet we’ve ever tried. It’s the perfect end to a summer beach day.

@venusdxb

3. Haute Hirame at Akira Back Dubai X Haute Sauce

Michelin man Akira Back’s eponymous Dubai outpost at W Dubai – The Palm is turning up the heat with a special collaboration with homegrown hot sauce brand, Haute Sauce, and will offer a limited-edition special, available through June. The dish Haute Hirame (Dhs120) features a thinly sliced piece of flounder (Japanese name: Hirame), served on a bed of Puckering Haute Sauce, topped with refreshing cilantro and ginger gremolata.

@akirabackdubai; @hautesaucery

4. Morning at Mamak at Teible

Dubai’s recently-opened farm-to-table restaurant located at Jameel Arts Centre has launched a string of new dishes, but it’s the Morning at Mamak breakfast dish from executive chef Carlos Frunze that’s the new shining star. A Malaysia meets Middle East hybrid featuring cultured labneh, Malaysian eggplant sambal with fried cashew nuts, curry leaf oil and a mamak-style sunny side up egg, served with sourdough roti canai. This is a fusion we’re here for.

@teible

5. Golden gyoza at Tabu

Chef Roberto Segura – of The Act, Waka and Craft Café fame – now helms the exciting new Tabu restaurant inside St Regis Downtown Dubai. Not one to shy away from daring dishes, Chef Roberto’s playful Japanese cuisine is as much a visual treat as it is delicious. Just look at these outrageous golden gyozas, oozing with burrata and truffle.

@tabudubai

6. Jumbo tiger prawns at SushiSamba

Among the plethora of new dishes added to SushiSamba’s award-winning menu this month is a seafood spectacle with a royal seal of approval. The new duo of jumbo tiger prawns – served drizzled in seaweed butter, lime and topped with chives – was a stunning dish prepared especially for H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his visit to the restaurant and is now available for all to enjoy.

@sushisambadubai

7. Cornholio at 3Fils

For those committed to living a plant-based lifestyle, 3Fils in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour has introduced a selection of new vegan options to its menu. Perfect for sharing, the new ‘Cornholio’ special (Dhs28) presents skewers of grilled baby corn that have been marinated with tamari anticuchera sauce, coated with cancha chulpe furikake, and garnished with chives.

@3.fils