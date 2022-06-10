From ladies’ nights to a new dining experience…

W Dubai – The Palm’s Akira Back Lounge has super summer offers, which will have you coming back for seconds. The uber-stylish restaurant has a special promotion on its Batafurai Ladies Night, and the brand-new dining experience Lucky Number.

Akiba Back Lounge boasts impressive views of Dubai and a menu that will take you on a culinary journey. Diners can indulge in an impressive blend of Japanese dishes with a Korean essence.

Curious foodies can kick start the week with the ultra-stylish Batafurai Ladies Night. Taking place every Monday from 7pm to 11pm, ladies can enjoy drinks and delectable sharing plates. Sit back inside the restaurant and admire the city’s skyline or in the lounge where it has live entertainment.

The ladies’ night package costs Dhs250 for women and Dhs399 for men. Plus, guests can get Dhs50 off the price when they only dine in Akira Back Lounge.

The Akira Back journey doesn’t stop there. From Tuesday to Sundays, diners can indulge in the restaurant’s new Lucky Number offer, which is available only at the Akira Back Lounge. Guests can choose their lucky number, from one to nine, and design their own adrenaline-fuelled Akira Back trio set menu.

The menu starts from Dhs111 – if your number is one, you can choose from one drink, one cold bite and one hot bite. If your lucky number is two, then you can choose from two drinks, two cold bites and two hot bites for Dhs222, and so on.

The menu features dishes such as crispy tofu, crunchy seabass, gyoza chaat and Korean fried chicken. The Lucky Number is set to be an innovate dining experience and, most of all, fun.

W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. W.DXBTP.WPalmDining@whotelsworldwide.com. wdubaithepalm.com, akirabackdubai.com



Images: Provided