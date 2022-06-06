The long-awaited streaming service will launch in the UAE on Wednesday June 8…

Exhausted everything on Netflix and Amazon Prime? You’ll be pleased to hear that this week will see the arrival of Disney+ in the UAE, bringing with it a streaming service fully loaded with all your favourite Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star movies and series in one place.

Here’s everything you need to know about the launch of Disney+ in the UAE.

When does it launch?

Disney+ launches in the UAE, and 15 other MENA markets, on Wednesday June 8.

What will be on Disney+ UAE?

There’s so much more than just Disney films available on the streaming service, although you’ll have plenty of those on-demand too. A library of more than 1,200 films, 1,000 series and 100 exclusive originals will drop on the streaming service when it launches on June 8.

Binge-able series such as The Kardashians, The Simpsons and Grey’s Anatomy will all be available in general entertainment, while award-winning films like Avatar and Free Guy are the perfect flicks for a movie marathon.

Superhero fans will have access to all of their favorite titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow, while NatGeo documentaries and series available on Disney+ UAE include Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, The Rescue, and Free Solo.

And of course, if you’re just here for all the Disney classics on demand, you’ll find classics like Cinderella, Aladdin and The Lion King alongside the Frozen franchise, the 2020 remake of Mulan, and Academy Award-winning Cruella, which stars Emma Stone as the legendary “Cruella de Vil”.

How much will it cost?

If you register by June 7 and redeem by June 19, you can take advantage of the pre-launch subscription offer that gets you 12 months for the price of eight, meaning you’ll pay Dhs239 for a 12-month subscription. After that, it’s Dhs29.99 per month, or Dhs298.99 for the year.

What does that get you?

Disney+ users will have access to up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles. Parents will be pleased to learn that they can also set up Kids Profiles to access age-appropriate content.

