Hedonists on the hunt for a new late-night haunt, we have some news for you. A new speakeasy-style bar and lounge has opened its doors, ready to serve luxe sultry vibes to Dubai’s most exclusive crowd. Called The Other Side, the cosy venue sits above the newly opened Tabū on the 24th floor of The St Regis Downtown Dubai.

Guests can already book into The Other Side, but the official launch will be on June 18, when the venue will come to life with the sounds of international DJ Mike Andrea.

The space, designed by Infini Concepts who brought us Cé La Vi, Miss Tess and Tabū, was influenced by the after-dark bars that populate Tokyo. With a red and black colour palette, the plush sofas are separated into intimate areas under half disco balls, while the DJ booth lives inside the intricately designed oriental island bar.

The Other Side, which only operates on Friday and Saturday nights, aims to be the ultimate post-dinner spot – whether guests have reservations in Tabū or other Downtown Dubai restaurants. Friday nights will see DJ Emir take residence, playing familiar billboard hits alongside house beats and rhythms, while on Saturdays, guests will be treated to a roster of well-known DJs.

A team of expert mixologists will be on-hand to guide you through the extensive cocktail menu, which we’re told offers some of the city’s best drinks. You’ll also discover a range of dishes and bites to keep your tastebuds satisfied throughout the night.

The Other Side, Tabu, The St Regis Downtown Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 11pm to 4am. (0)4 456 9455. @theothersidedubai

Images: Provided