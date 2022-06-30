Hello, weekend…

Whether your weekends are for unwinding or going out, Dubai has something for everyone. So, if you want to go check out a pet festival, try out a new deal at a restaurant or try your luck at bingo– there are lots of exciting things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, July 1

Get your dancing shoes on for a bingo rave

Missed the first installment of Bongo’s Bingo? Don’t worry, the second installment is happening at Atlantis The Palm on July 1. This top night features a live performance from Fatman Scoop. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 and available now via platinumlist.net.

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, 8pm onwards, Friday July 1, Dhs150. @bongosbingodubai

Raise a glass during golden hour at CLAP Dubai

Say hello to the weekend at CLAP Dubai with views of the city shimmering in gold and red hues. The Red Sun menu can be shared between two and you each will enjoy two of the restaurant’s best drinks and a signature sharing plater. As the sun begins to dip, the space comes alive with some foot-tapping beats to launch you into the weekend.

Clap Dubai, Gate Village 11, DIFC, Red Sun deal avail Mon to Fri 5pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

Enjoy a Friday brunch after Sunset at The Hide

The Hide at Jumeirah Al Qasr has an evening brunch offering a modern and sophisticated steakhouse experience within a jazz club ambience. Kick-off your weekend with a menu featuring sharing starters, modern cuts, hearty sides and indulgent desserts with live entertainment and free-flowing drinks. Prices for the two-and-a-half-hour experience cost Dhs390 for the house package and Dhs590 for the premium package.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, every Fri from 6pm, Dhs390 per person house package, Dhs590 per person premium package, Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Snap up a limited-edition Dubai poster

Dubai-based Highlife poster artist Clare Napper has designed a lovely new collection featuring the country’s most popular flora. Prints include Bougainvillea, Frangipani, Livonista Palm, Tropical Hibiscus, Periwinkle, Traveller’s Palm, Snake Plant, Smooth Agave, Morning Glory, Yellow Bell, Date Palm and Desert Rose. Head to her pop-up store in Times Square Centre to check it out.

Jardins De UAE by Clare Napper, Times Square Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 10am to 10pm daily, until July 5. highlife-dubai.com

Saturday, July 2

See a former One Direction star live

After a series of postponements, the former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson is finally bringing his Walls world tour to Dubai this Saturday July 2. When he takes to the stage in Dubai, fans can expect to hear tracks from his debut album, Walls, as well as a string of his solo hits such as Just Like You, Back To You and Just Hold On.

Louis Tomlinson, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 7pm, Saturday July 2, from Dhs225. coca-cola-arena.com

Saddle up at McGettigan’s Country & Western rodeo brunch





Best steady yourself for a rootin’ tootin’ great time as McGettigan’s celebrates US Independence Day with a Country & Western rodeo brunch. Ride the rodeo bull, play games, and tuck into a belly-busting three-course feast with themed cocktails as a Garth Brooks tribute act go hard on the country hits. The party brunch kicks off at noon, lasts five hours and costs just Dhs399 per person.

McGettigan’s JLT, Next to Bonnington, Dubai, Sat noon to 5pm, Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/shop

Enjoy a pawsome pet event at Festival Plaza

Over the summer, Festival Plaza is launching a festival packed with activities for the whole family, yes including furry friends. There will be a petting zoo (Dhs20 minimum spend in the mall to gain access), a marketplace, adoption days and more. On Saturday, you and your pup can connect over puppy pilates at 10am. It will cost you Dhs100 per parent but it will be donated to K9 Friends, a local animal shelter and adoption centre. Pre-registration is required and can be done on dubaifestivalplaza.com closer to the date.

Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, Tel: (0)52 106 5904. dubaifestivalplaza.com

Try the new summer menu at Vibe Cafe

Vibe Cafe has launched a new menu featuring summer specials that look too pretty to eat. There are Instagrammable breakfast dishes and mains that are Italian-inspired including a pink pasta dish and much more. The new menu is available at DIFC and Al Wasl.

Vibe UAE, Summer Vibes Menu available at DIFC and Al Wasl branch, @vibeuae

Sunday, July 3

Check out an art exhibition at Oblong Contemporary Gallery

This art gallery on Bluewaters Island is bringing together the gallery’s most loved pieces in an exhibit called Face to Face. The pieces here depict how every artist is free to express their creativity – no two exhibits are alike, so they can’t be compared. The only common denominator? The representation of the ‘face’. Expect to see works of art by Manu Algueró, Flavio Luncchini, Paolo Vegas, Serero Pop Art and many more.

Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, until July 31, Tel: (0)4 232 2071. @oblongcontemporary

Enjoy a family breakfast at Vero

Head on over to Vero for a lazy family breakfast and you’ll be given free pool and beach access as an extra treat, plus a play area for little ones. The a la carte menu features Italian dishes with prices starting from Dhs40. Dig into Italian sausage with egg, fluffy pancakes, tart stuffed with spinach provolone cheese, and more. Each meal comes with a cereal toast and a hot or cold beverage of choice. The lazy brekkie experience is available on Sundays from 8am until 2pm.

Vero, Lobby Level, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, every Sun 8am to 2pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @verodxb

Throw on your swimsuit and head to Cove Beach Dubai

Cove Beach Dubai is launching a new pool party you want to check out this summer. DJ Scottie and Devon Kosovo will pump out the beats while guests can enjoy sunbeds or cabanas or relax in a jacuzzi. The party is on every Sunday from 12am to 7pm. It’s Dhs249 for the house package (Dhs399 with a sunbed), and Dhs299 for Prosecco (Dhs449 with a sunbed)

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, every Sun 12am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

Make a pit stop at Slaw

Multi-awarded homegrown burger brand SLAW is now at The Last Exit marking the perfect pit-stop for your road trips. On the menu, you’ll find the best sellers including the Chicken Sando, flavorsome Mushromello Sando, and the perfect BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger.

Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Al Khawaneej 1, Dubai, Tel: (800) 738 245. lastexit.ae