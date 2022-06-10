Put Your Hands Up for a wild night out…

The second installment of Dubai’s brilliantly bonkers Bongos Bingo is happening at Atlantis The Palm next month. But not just a five-round bingo rave, this top night out will come with a live performance from Fatman Scoop.

Tickets are priced at Dhs150 and available now via platinumlist.net.

For those that need a little refresh, Fatman Scoop (real name Isaac Freeman III) is a rapper and producer with one of the most recognisable voices in the business. In the late nineties and early noughties, he churned out floor-filling hits including Be Faithful, Put Your Hands Up and It Takes Scoop, and also collaborated with megastars like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson. The American rapper has performed all over Dubai, previously headlining shows at Toy Room, Cavalli (RIP both) and Barasti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongo’s Bingo Dubai (@bongosbingodubai)

If you’re not familiar with the concept, it’s just like normal bingo in the sense that numbers will be called and participants need to score a row to win prizes. What makes Bongo’s Bingo different to the type that your grandparents play, are the seemingly random prizes (think Henry the Hoover, cardboard cut-outs of your favourite day time television presenter, and giant fluffy unicorns).

The summer series of Bongos Bingo Dubai kicked off this June at Atlantis The Palm with a nostalgia-packed performance from S Club Party. More bingo dates – as well as some brilliant throwback artists – are set to be announced soon.

If past events are anything to go by, you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on tickets. Bingo-lovers, show yourselves…

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, 8pm onwards, Friday July 1, Dhs150. @bongosbingodubai