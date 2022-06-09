Sponsored: And it’s all about that jazz…

If summer in Italy is beyond your reach this year, discover the next best thing at Fi’lia’s Whimsical Brunch. The genuine Italian eatery with Mediterranean influences has launched a moreish feast led by Global Executive Chef of Filia, Sara Aqel, and you won’t want to miss it.

Designed around the vibrant atmosphere of an Italian fruit and vegetable market, guests are encouraged to bring their friends and family together for an afternoon of sharing food, stories and memories, while jazz tunes will be playing via a live guitarist and violinist.

The five-course menu features a delightful selection of Mediterranean favourites, from freshly baked focaccia and salumi, to stracciatella and tomatino to get you started. Choose your favourite cocktail and settle in as the antipasti makes its way to the table. Expect plates of warm and crunchy arancini and mussels cooked in a white wine sauce, before tucking into a slice (or three) of bresaola and burrata pizza, fresh from the oven.

Onto the mains and it’s an exciting selection of rigatoni with tomato sauce and ricotta salata, along with a cut of steak from the grill. We surely hope after all that you still have room for dessert, which will be a generous portion of Fi’lia’s signature dessert, Fi’liamisu – served ‘mama style’ from a large bowl.

As the drinks are flowing and the vibe increases, get up on your feet ready for the resident DJ, who promises to spin all the best uplifting tunes for the rest of the afternoon. Prices for the brunch start at Dhs250 including soft beverages, Dhs395 with house drinks and Dhs550 for free-flowing bubbles.

Fi’lia, 70th floor, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences Dubai, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. @filiadubai