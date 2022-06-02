Taking its popular Secret Garden brunch with it…

Pretty alfresco hotspot Flair 5 has ditched the summer tent in favour of a more glamorous setting, moving inside The Ritz-Carlton DIFC for a floral summer pop-up. If you’re a fan of its Secret Garden brunch or its Japanese-Peruvian menu, don’t fear – everything you love about Flair 5 will be coming inside too.

Described as an eclectic neon jungle, the new setting is just as vibrant as the alfresco version, with 3D green foliage as wallpaper, pink lighting and an Instagrammable swinging egg chair. Even the bar has greenery cascading above it, to give a real outside-in feel to the space.

Flair 5’s Summer Pop Up promises to provide the perfect canvas for a vibrant summer with botanical cocktails and Japanese-Peruvian cuisine. Guests can tuck into flower inspired appetisers, main courses and desserts, including tuna and mushroom ceviche, a selection of sushi platters and Japanese-inspired salmon tartare; desserts include strawberry cheesecake and the molten chocolate cake.

Guests can enjoy comfortable indoor seating, signature cocktails and deep house music, as well as the weekly Secret Garden Brunch, which restarts on June 11 and will take place every Saturday from 1pm to 4.30pm. The brunch starts from Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs445 for the house package, Dhs545 for the sparkling package and Dhs745 with Champagne. During the rest of the week, guests can also enjoy Social Hours between 5pm and 8pm, with cocktails starting at Dhs40.

Flair 5, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, daily 5pm to 4am. Tel: (0)4 372 2323. @flair.5

Images: Provided