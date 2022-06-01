Match day “shuttle flights” are available from Dhs948 return…

Football fans, take note: Dubai’s low-cost airline flydubai is set to offer 30 return flights per day between Dubai and Doha during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

During the World Cup, being hosted in Doha from November 21 to December 18, 2022 30 return flights per day will take off from Dubai for DohaThe so called “shuttle flights” are now available to book flydubai.com, with return fares priced from Dhs948 for economy and Dhs3,665 for business.

Return Match Day Shuttle flights include a hand baggage allowance, a snack on board and complimentary ground transportation between the airport in Doha and the stadiums. Passengers are advised to arrive in Doha at least fours before match kick-off time. To guarantee entry into Qatar, passengers are advised to register for their Hayya card (Fan ID) in advance of their flight, as this will be required for travel on all Match Day Shuttle flights.

Though not quite to the extent of flydubai, Qatar Airways has also unveiled plans to increase services from Abu Dhabi to Doha during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The airline will operate three flights per day between the two capital cities from July 10, boosting the airline’s flight frequency to 21 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi and a 56 flights to the UAE.

For those travelling from the wider Middle East, Qatar Airways announced last week that strategic partnerships with regional airlines will also see daily return “shuttle” flights offered from Doha to Muscat, Riyadh, Jeddah and Kuwait City, reports Bloomberg. A total of 24 daily return flights will be operated by Oman Air to Muscat; Saudi will fly 20 rotational flights to Riyadh and Jeddah; while Kuwait Airways will connect Doha to Kuwait City with 10 daily return flights.