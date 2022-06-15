Sponsored: The ultimate family escape awaits…

Parents, it’s safe to say with the school holidays incoming you’ll be in need of a getaway. With that in mind, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is rolling out the red carpet for families this summer, offering wallet-friendly getaways, action-packed itineraries and fun for all the family.

Set on a stretch of impossibly white sandy beach, this resort has got it all. There’s eight swimming pools to dive into, including one indoors and one floating in the sea, a pirate boat water park, extensive kids facilities and no less than 13 restaurants and bars to choose from. Say so long to cries of “we’re bored”.

Encouraging holidaymakers to take a break for longer than just an overnight stay, when you book three nights or more you’ll get 25 per cent off the best available rate. There’s a collection of 725 rooms, suites and villas to choose from, all finished in a contemporary style and all fitted with all the five-star mod-cons you’ll need.

If you don’t have time to enjoy a long staycation, don’t worry, you can still enjoy the 25 per cent discount for one night but with no added benefits.

So, what are the benefits you’ll receive if you book a three-night plus stay? Children under 12 stay and dine for free, and you’ll enjoy a complimentary set menu at any a la carte restaurant of your choice one night too.

With all these savings, there’s plenty of dirhams left over to max out the family fun. With more than a dozen restaurants on offer, you can dine your way around classic Turkish, Asian, British, Italian and Arabic cuisines, whether your twirling ribbons of homemade pasta at Vespa, or tucking into tasty Turkish grills at Meze. For sundowners, head to The Beach Bar for shisha with a view, then hit the dancefloor at Stop by XclusiV nightclub.

Need a break from the little ones? While they spend hours at the outdoor playground, indoor kids club or water park, adults can head to Jouri Rose Spa where there’s 20 per cent off treatments that range from facials to body scrubs, wraps and massages.

Still looking for more? Hit the waves with 10 per cent off watersports, or head out for the afternoon and give the hair-raising Jais Sledder a go, with two free tickets provided per room. Make a day of it at Jebel Jais and take on the world’s longest zipline or Jais Skytour with 30 per cent off tickets, then dine in the clouds at 1484 by Puro restaurant, where you’ll also get 30 per cent off.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)7 203 0000, hilton.com