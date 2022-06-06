The city-wide festival is returning for 10 weeks of epic events and wallet-friendly deals…

Summer in Dubai may be synonymous with soaring temperatures and high humidity levels. But, summer also marks the return of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

The annual celebration, now in its 25th edition, is set to run for ten weeks from Friday, July 1 to Thursday, September 4.

Here’s what we know so far…

The festival line-up for 2022 has yet to be announced but we can expect a number of shopping deals, discounts, promotions, pop-ups as well as dining deals including specially curated gastronomy events including DSS 2022 Summer Restaurant Week and plenty of entertainment.

Little ones will also have a number of chances to meet Modesh and Dana. The iconic characters will even make special appearances at shows, events and malls across Dubai but a visit to Modhesh World (Dubai World Trade Centre) from July 1 to August 28 shouldn’t be missed. Inside, you will find entertaining and educational activities families will enjoy.

Residents and visitors also stand a chance to win prizes with plenty of raffles and gifts up for grabs.

Remember, Dubai Summer Surprises will run during Eid Al Adha as well as the Back to School season, making it a great time to pick up gifts for loved ones and stock up on essentials.

Additionally, we can also expect cool summer offers from some of Dubai’s best hotels, attractions and even fitness and outdoor adventure destinations.

Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment said, ”Dubai Summer Surprises has now been at the heart of Dubai’s summer season for a quarter of a century, shaping memories and creating unforgettable experiences for everyone in our great city. This year is no exception, with a programme designed to showcase the very best that Dubai has to offer across our malls and entertainment experiences, restaurants, hotels and more.”

The full calendar of events will be announced soon on mydss.ae