Sponsored: Enjoy this well-deserved break from your desk…

Italian restaurants are abundant in Dubai, but you’re missing out if you haven’t visited Lucia’s at Address Sky View.

It is located on the ground floor of Address Sky View with alfresco seating boasting views of Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai skyline. If it’s a little too warm to dine outdoors, you can dine indoors amongst the picturesque interiors complete with white-clothed tables and yellow chairs.

The lively Italian concept is a great spot for lunch and dinner, but it has recently launched an all-new business lunch which will be a well-deserved break from your desk.

It’s pocket-friendly too. For a price of Dhs140, you’ll get three courses. It’s available from Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm.

So, what’s on the business lunch menu?

From the starters menu, you can pick from insalata caprese – an Italian classic consisting of mozzarella cheese, beef tomatoes, basil that has been finished with a touch of pesto or fresh salmon combined with shallots, capers, parsley and a capri lemon dressing.

For mains, there’s a choice of black Angus beef bresaola with marinated grilled vegetables or fritto misto Capitano, a medley of saffron arancini, veal ham, smoked cheese croquette, calamari, and capri lemon mayo.

End your foodie trip around Italy with a choice from the delicious dessert range. There’s vanilla pannacotta, peaches, almond biscuit crumble or a medley of vanilla, pistachio, chocolate, and lemon gelato.

There’s also a lunch menu available where you can also pick from a vast number of dishes off the menu.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, open daily 7pm to 3am, business lunch available from Mon to Thur 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 422 4321. luciasdubai.com