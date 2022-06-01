Sponsored: Bask in a blissful beachfront escape, take a dip in the lagoon or your private pool and enjoy private dining in five-star style…

With flight prices rocketing, a holiday at home is the wallet-friendly alternative to a getaway this summer. At Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, you can create unforgettable memories and enjoy blissful moments from check-in to check-out this summer.

Guest rooms range from stunning sanctuaries complete with direct lagoon access to private pool villas that come with round-the-clock butler service, meaning there’s something to suit every staycation style. Wake up to a delectable buffet breakfast spread at Crescendo, or go VIP with a villa stay and order a floating breakfast tray and bubbly delivered straight to your room for the ultimate Insta snap. From there, head straight to the sandy shores of the private beach for a leisurely day basking in the sunshine. Or enjoy the pampering spoils of the Anantara Spa, where an extensive array of treatments are offered alongside a Turkish hammam with male, female and mixed facilities. While adults relax, little ones can soak up the delights of the Tuk Tuk Kids Club, a fun-filled oasis for the little explorers to enjoy.

When it comes to dining, expect to be spoiled for choice with an impressive choice of global cuisines. Graze on freshly grilled meats at the laid back Bushman’s, enjoy a flight through South East Asian flavours with dinner at Mekong, or sip toes-in-the-sand sundowners at The Beach House.

Those checking-in to one of the luxurious one- or two-bedroom beach villas can elevate their stay with a romantic dinner under the stars. Arranged in the privacy of your villa, a personal chef is on-hand to create a bespoke gastronomic experience, all served under the twinkling night sky.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs891. Tel: (0)4 567 8888, anantara.com/palm-dubai