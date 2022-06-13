Read on to see what we know so far…

If you’ve ever passed by the Al Jaddaf neighbourhood and glanced eagerly at the eye-catching Mohammed Bin Rashid Library wondering ‘When is it going to open?’. We have an update for you as the library will open its doors to the public this week on Thursday, June 16.

It is said to be the biggest library in the Arab world and even though the immense selection of books will draw all the bibliophiles to its doors, its seven floors will contain much more.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library shared the below video today on its official Instagram account on Monday, June 13.

What we know about the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

The library is located in Al Jaddaf and has a unique and eye-catching structure. It has been designed to resemble an open book sitting on a rehl (a traditional lectern which holds the Quran.)

The video above doesn’t give away much, a post at the end of May showed glimpses of what visitors can expect inside the library. It doesn’t look like it, but the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has seven floors and spans 54,000 square metres.

For book lovers, inside, you will find a general library space, a young adults library, a (colourful) children’s library, a library dedicated to maps and atlases, a media and art library, a business library, an Emirates library, a periodicals library and one titled ‘Treasure of the Library’ which seems to look like an exhibition space showcasing books.

But as we said before all the floors aren’t just packed with books. There’s a whole lot more inside which makes the attraction much more than just your basic library. We’ve been told there will also be theatres and several spaces for events, activities, education and cultural festivals and exhibitions.

