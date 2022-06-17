Here are 4 new cafes to try in Dubai

Coffee, good food and great conversation (or a book) – what more could you need…

If all you want to do is catch up time with mates, sip on a good coffee and enjoy some yummy bites, you can always head to a cosy cafe that will tick all the requirement boxes. Dubai is packed with plenty of options including Instagrammable cafes, boutique roasters, garden cafes and more are popping up almost on a weekly basis.

If you’re looking for your next hot cup of coffee or a tasty treat, here’s a list of four brand-new cafes in Dubai to head to.

Encounter Coffee

Encounter Coffee has opened a new cafe in the Mall of the Emirates – a great spot to visit before your weekly supermarket shopping spree. Inside, the space is light and airy, complete with a coffee bar and surfboards – a nod to its Australian roots. The menu features light and bright dishes such as souffle pancakes with creme brulee, Turkish eggs, fried chicken bao, and more. Opt for the signature croissants or pastries for a lighter snack. Don’t leave without trying their coffee which showcases tastes and flavours from across the globe.

Mall of the Emirates, opposite Marks & Spencers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)56 373 2555. @encountercoffeeroasters

More

MORE has opened its doors in One Central Dubai in World Trade Centre. It’s not only a great spot to catch up with friends, but you can also work and even just relax with a book if you want to. The menu offers a vast selection of international dishes using locally sourced ingredients, speciality coffees, and refreshing beverages. A few dishes include eggs benedict, fruity bircher and golden shakshuka for breakfast or, nasi goreng, butter chicken, and fish and chips for dinner. Staying healthy? Pick from smoothies, milkshakes or juice. For coffee fans, there’s a selection of speciality coffees.

More, Office 1, One Central Dubai, World Trade Centre, Dubai, Mon to Fri 7am to 10pm, Sat and Sun 8am to 10pm, @morecafearabia

Monno