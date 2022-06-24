A dreamy weekend getaway…

Last year, Address Hotels & Resorts added a luxe new resort to Fujairah’s staycation scene, and they’re set to add a second one soon, as the Palace Beach Resort Fujairah is set to open its doors next month on July 1.

The resort fuses Fujairah’s natural beauty with Palace’s signature Arabian heritage, mixed with Address’ contemporary grandeur.

A new beach getaway with plenty of five-star facilities, Palace Resort Fujairah sits on a stretch of pristine private beach of Fujairah Corniche, offering panoramic views of the serene mountains and crystal clear ocean.

Inside, guests will be able to check in to one of 167 rooms and suites, all finished with elegant Arabesque patterns. Inside, a duo of restaurants will open this quarter: all-day dining will be offered at Ewaan, where Arabic and international cuisine are served up at live cooking stations and buffet tables inside a restaurant furnished with intricate wood panelling and luxurious furnishings; and Al Bayt Lounge, promising freshly brewed cups of coffee by day and traditional karak tea by night.

An ocean-facing signature restaurant will open in the last quarter of the year, where guests will be able to dine on locally sourced ingredients worked into a menu of fine Oriental flavours. The Spa with three treatment rooms is set to open over summer.

Of course, Fujairah is all about embracing the cooler climes and great outdoors, so you’ll mostly find us taking a dip in the temperature-controlled pool, found just steps from the sea and surrounded by the mountains. There’s plenty to keep little travellers busy too, with a separate kids’ pool and Qix Club, home to a host of entertaining and educational activities where children aged 4 to 12 can learn and play.

We’re already packing our bags…