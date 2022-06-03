The UAE is so photogenic…

This week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram, we found a number of amazing shots that show off the city, sunset shots, skyline clicks and more.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share the photos with us and we may just feature you in our next post.

Classic Downtown Dubai click

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌍 London | Ben Moore NFT Artist (@bemorephotos)

This one’s eye-catching, too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Gio Atienza (@gimbolippo)

So futuristic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allen Sotingco (@creative_snapsss)

Very majestic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajas Shaikh (@ajas_klicks)

Marina skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R5 (@rashid0mer)

Sweeping views over the Creek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai_UAE_Photos (@naikmiran)

Arabian Nights Desert, Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mark angelo saducos (@marky_martian)

Clever snap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pandy27 (@pandy.27)

And this one is mesmerising, too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranjith PG Abudhabi (@dunesandmore)

Sharjah cityscape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mostafa Ajjawi (@ajjawiphoto)

#MySharjah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Sheikh (@shabna_sheikh)

Sunset view from the cultural city

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savanth Sunil (@savanth_pinku)

Images: Instagram