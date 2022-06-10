The UAE is so photogenic…

This week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram, we found a number of amazing shots that show off the city from skyline clicks, important landmarks and more.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share the photos with us and we may just feature you in our next post.

Palm Jumeirah at night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai (@dubai0006)

Stunning view of Dubai Marina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allen Sotingco (@creative_snapsss)

Jaw-dropping capture of Dubai’s cityscape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyril mouty | Photography (@cyrilmouty_photography)

Snapshot of Old Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renata Macedo de Sousa (@images_from_my_world)

Sweeping views over The Creek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai_UAE_Photos (@naikmiran)

Dunes of Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Dunes Desert Safari🇦🇪 (@red_dunes_desert_safari)

Hatta Dam Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha (@thetalkingcamera_)

Al Rafisah Dam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by random pic📸 (@randompic962)

Warm summer glows in the capital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELOVED PHOTOGRAPHY (@yourbelovedphotography)

View from the Yatch Club, Abu Dhabi Marina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niraj Vishnu Nambiar (@nirajthephotographer)

Abu Dhabi Corniche

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ar.Manika Pius (@d_shutter_bug)

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saleem pulikkal_Official (@stories_from_saleemphotography)

Al Rabi Mountaintop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rea (@what_inspires_rea)

Sunrise view of Sharjah Cityscape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mostafa Ajjawi (@ajjawiphoto)

Images: Instagram