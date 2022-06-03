Prepare for a modern pampering experience…

In a city where spas are ordinarily very serene, regal spaces stored within palatial five-star hotels, The Extra Hour Spa breaks the norm. Found on the sixth floor of the cool and quirky 25hours Hotel One Central, guests are greeted with a modern monochrome reception and guided to a light and airy treatment room.

Spa services are split between six zones of treatment, from massage to body, face and organic, as well as quick fixes for those who are pressed for time.

We opted for a traditional relaxation massage on our visit, and our expert therapist quickly got to work on removing the knots and tension from the back and shoulders. Another key difference that makes the Extra Hour Spa stand out was the audio experience.

Rather than the more popular sounds of trickling water and birdsong, we’re treated to a soundtrack of downtempo house beats that have us gently tapping our toes as we sink into relaxation.

After the pampering session, we’re left to re-robe and explore the relaxation areas. There’s a steam room and sauna, but we head straight for the salt therapy room and take a seat on the bench in the hopes my skin will absorb some of the salt’s natural healing properties.

The weather is just nice enough to enjoy the outdoor area too, where the secret garden offers cosy seating areas to continue your path to relaxation and breathe in the fresh air for a while.

Prices start from Dhs365 for a 60-minute recharge massage, with an extensive list of treatment offerings available, depending on your personal needs. Visitors can book at extrahourspa.com.

Images: Provided