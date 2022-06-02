Experience Mediterranean vibes in Dubai…

At Twiggy by La Cantine, the world is your oyster. Nestled at the foot of Park Hyatt Dubai Lagoon is the cool venue, Twiggy. Named after the famous 1960s model, the sleek Mediterranean eatery and beach club brings the vibes of the South of France to Dubai.

As the temperature rises, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the beach club. During the hot summer days, Twiggy by La Cantine serves lunch indoors and offers impressive views overlooking the lagoon. During the evening, the ambience changes as a DJ spins tunes and creates a lively atmosphere.

The interiors are all Mediterranean chic – the venue includes pastel and creams, which are punctuated by turquoise blue. While the chic lines never interfere with the impressive view of the sea and sky, all of which you can view from inside and its sun-drenched terrace.

The spirit of Twiggy by La Cantine’s menu swings between Ibiza and Saint-Tropez, Cassis and Formentera via Okinawa. The menu brings together Mediterranean flavours, including delicate dishes, which have been expertly prepared by the chef, to whet your appetite.

The a la carte dishes include hot and cold appetisers, salads, pasta, grilled meats and seafood platters. While there is also an extensive sushi list and a dedicated caviar menu.

The desserts include a seasonal fruit platter, chocolate brownie, orange mousse and more. Plus, there are brilliant cocktails, mocktails, smoothies, bottled beers and draft beer. So sit back and spend the summer at Twiggy by La Cantine.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Club Street, Port Saeed, Dubai, lagoon open daily from 9am to sunset, restaurant open daily from 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae

Images: Provided