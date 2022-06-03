Same beloved dishes, fresh new look…

Abu Dhabi’s cafe culture is one of exceptionally high calibre. Whether it’s an indie coffee shop, artsy cafe or chic all-day breakfast institution, Abu Dhabi is a city that prizes the well-poured. And few areas do it better than Al Bateen, which is why we’re thrilled to hear one of our favourites, tashas, is back open.

After a slight sprucing up, tashas Al Bateen has reopened its doors ready for the stunning season. It’s got that same seriously strong Insta-feed energy: think earthy tones and elegant interiors, with new design features including a stunning ceiling installation.

While you’ll likely be pulling up a chair indoors for the foreseeable, there is also outdoor seating for the early birds (or those willing to brave forty plus degrees) so you can still soak up those prized waterfront views of Al Bateen Marina.

The concept originated in South Africa, but already feels like part of the local fabric here in the UAE, with five locations now open in Dubai alongside the Al Bateen branch. Well known on the cafe circuit for both its delicious dishes and gorgeous interiors, on the menu you’ll find all of your favourite tasty all-day breakfast options, as well as tashas classics like the panini, Texas salad and salmon teriyaki for lunch and dinner. Gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan options are all available too.

As is customary for tashas concepts, each branch has an “inspired by” collection of dishes, influenced by cultures from around the world. In Al Bateen, that’s a menu of treasured Spanish flavours, with dishes like patatas bravas, Spanish eggs, spicy prawns and seafood paella all on the agenda.

tashas Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 8am to midnight Monday to Saturday, 8am to 11pm Sunday. Tel: (02) 445 0890, tashascafe.com