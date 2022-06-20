For the best kind of Abu Dhabi week…

For a weel that’s as fun-stoked as it is sun-soaked, you really need to keep your eyes on What’s On Abu Dhabi.

Monday, June 20

For a grate night out

Fans of fromage can sneak their way into the private wine cellar of Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi’s stunning Lexx Bar every evening to discover an array of cellar wines, fine cheese and charcuterie. Available daily from 5pm to 2am, tuck into tasty cheese and charcuterie from around the globe, and pair it with glasses of wine, with packages starting from Dhs125. Having too gouda time to go home? Additional bottles of cellar wine are priced from Dhs85.

Lexx, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, West Corniche, 5pm to 2am daily, from Dhs125. Tel: (0)2 510 1234, hyattrestaurants.com

Tuesday, June 21

Romeo papa

Between Tuesday June 21 and Sunday June 26, you’ll be able to celebrate the venerated institution of Dad in the sweetest way possible at LPM. The French-Mediterranean restaurant will be offering a limited time day-inspired dessert, walnut cake with a walnut tuille and coffee ice cream (Dhs65), and a temporary cocktail pomme raisin — white wine with a hint of elderflower (Dhs65).

LPM The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Jun 21 to 26, Dhs65. Tel: (02) 692 9600, lpmrestaurants.com/abu-dhabi

It’s coming dome…

A few leagues up from ‘jumpers for goalposts’ this inflatable 5-a-side dome with 5G (no tin foil hats please) pitch belongs to 321Sports, on Abu Dhabi’s adventure island — Hudayriyat. You and your squad can rent the pitch, along with a tidy collection of other sporting courts and amenities.

Hudayriyat Island, Dhs520 per hour. Tel: (02) 691 0256, 321sports.ae

Wednesday, June 22

Phone-a-friend

Most quizzes frown on you using your phone, but not at the PJ’S Quiz hosted by DJ Sonya Mac, oh no — here you’re positively encouraged to play interactive speed trivia rounds on your celly. Brain snacks? How about two hours of unlimited ‘multiple choice’ chicken wings for just Dhs80 — either Barbecue, Buffalo or Sweet and Sour.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, every Wed 8pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @pjsabudhabi

U alright Maté?

New Argentinian-Levantine restaurant Maté has just launched a Wednesday night supper club. Taste adventures come in the form of pass-around, table service, and set menu experiences (from Dhs295) whilst DJ Alvaro serves up healthy portions of electro tango, Mediterranean chill-out, and deep house beats.

Park Hyatt, Saadiyat Island, every Wed 7.30pm to 10.30pm, from Dhs295. Tel: (054) 581 2576, @parkhyattad

Thursday, June 23

The earlybird catches the cheaper tickets

The ‘Magic of Disney’ is a real and wonderful thing. And you can see it in the smile that spreads across a child’s (or adult’s) face as they see the familiar, much-loved characters from stories old and new, delight and entertain in the expertly-choreographed, ice-dancing, sing-a-long musical spectacular, known as ‘Disney On Ice’. Taking place in October, this chapter of dynasty magic is called Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends’, produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., is priced from just Dhs84 but provides the right sort of fuel for forging forever memories. And there’s only 10 days left to bag those earlybird discounts.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 12 to 16, from Dhs84. disneyoniceme.com

Images: Provided