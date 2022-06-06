The best things to do in Dubai this week: June 6 to 9

A new beach club, live music nights and a Love Island screening party…

It’s a new week, and if you’re feeling like your calendar is looking a little lackluster, you’re in the right place. Whether it’s a ladies’ night, taco Tuesday or half price menu, there’s plenty of dining deals, then we’ve found family-friendly playgrounds, a new beach club, plus a live music night.

Here are the best things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday June 6

Soak up the sun at a brand new beach club

Those that like to spend sun-soaked days with their toes in the sand have a brand new beach club to check out. Perch up on the plush fabric sun loungers that stretch across the sand to the sea, or laze poolside on one of the cream loungers that line the pool edge. Beach entry prices will be priced at Dhs200 for weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends for the summer, which you’ll get back in full to spend on food and drink.

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily. @playadubai

Tuck into a brand new menu with 50 per cent off

Ciao Bella on the ground floor of Media One Hotel might be your go-to for quick coffees or a healthy business lunch, but here’s a reason to head over for dinner: Sicilian chef Anna Alaimo has introduced a new menu, and there’s 50 per cent off for the entire month of June when you dine on a weeknight from 6pm to 11pm, or on weekends from 7pm to 11pm. On the menu, expect dishes including Caprese con burrata, orata alla griglia (seabream fillet) and gnocchi al funghi.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 6pm to 11pm weeknights, 7pm to 11pm weekends. Tel: (0)4 427 1000, mediaonehotel.com

Tuesday June 7

Head to a Love Island screening party

The UK’s biggest dating show returns to screens this week, and The Cheeky Camel in JLT is screening the first episode. Head down to the 70s-inspired bar on Tuesday June 7 at 7pm to watch the first episode of Love Island 2022, as 11 beautiful singles begin their quest to find love in the Love Island villa.

Love Island Screening at The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, June 7, show begins at 7pm, happy hour is from 5pm to 9pm, Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb Check out a colourful Mexican hotspot for taco Tuesday This colourful Palm Jumeirah spot offer six tacos plus a classic margarita for Dhs99. Get the deal every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm and enjoy the beachside views while you dine. Señor Pico, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 568 2502. senorpico.com See talented musicians in action Al Quoz entertainment venue, The Fridge, is back with the 37th season of its Concert Series, featuring a month-long run of live music. Whatever genre is your favourite – from rap to rock – you’ll find something to enjoy at this beloved musical hub. On June 7, see Shilpa Ananth fuse electronic influences and English lyrics with three of the oldest Indian languages, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The Fridge, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, 7.30pm, Tuesday June 7, Dhs50. platinumlist.net Wednesday June 8

Tuck into a two-night only tasting menu

Tala Bashmi, who was recently named MENA’s best female chef, joins Tresind Studio’s Chef Himanshu for a two-night only special collaboration on Tuesday June 7 and Wednesday June 8. There’s two seatings each evening at 6pm and 9pm, and dinner costs Dhs695.

Tresind Studio, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm and 9pm, June 7 and 8, Dhs695. Tel: (058) 895 1272, @tresindstudio

Thursday June 9

Gather the girls for ladies’ night

This Cosy JLT bistro serves up free-flowing wine and selected cocktails for three hours between 6pm and 11pm on Thursdays when you purchase a main course for Dhs109. There are also special prices on starters and desserts.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Thursdays, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae/offers

Take the little ones to a fun-filled adventure playground

Head to the leafy green Al Barari with the little ones to their new kids playground, where there’s a whole host of activities to discover. Tickets in the week are priced at Dhs25 and that includes one-hour access to the water play area, and two hours for the playground, where you’ll find a zipline, climbing frame, giant swing and access to the vegetable patch.

Al Barari, 10am to 8pm Tues to Thurs, 8am to 8pm Fri to Sun, Dhs25 weekdays, Dhs35 weekends. platinumlist.net