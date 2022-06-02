Sponsored: Let Tina’s Brunch add some colour to your Saturday…

Brighten up your Saturday with the lively new brunch taking place at Tandoor Tina. Found in the ever-so cool 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai, Tina’s Brunch runs from 1pm to 4.30pm every Saturday. Guests will be treated to tasty dishes, unlimited hand-crafted beverages and some seriously toe-tapping tunes.

Upon entering, you’ll be greeted with an Instagrammable neon arch way and a unique full pink fur wall, and get snap-ready with the 360 photo booth. From the floral swing to the bright neon logo in the DJ booth, there are so many fun things to see around the venue.

The menu is a delightful fusion of Indian and British cuisine, cleverly using creative twists to excite your tastebuds while ensuring those all-important Instagram moments. The starters will arrive at the table to share between guests, consisting of dishes like tandoori mushroom, cheese chilli garlic naan and chicken samosa, to name a few.

Moving onto mains and guests will have an opportunity to choose from the extensive list that offers plates such as chili roast beef, with Yorkshire pudding, and mint veal jus cream; mustard chicken tikka, Impossible seek and shrimp skewers; and chargrilled sea bream fillet and shrimp butter masala. Dessert comes as a show-stopping finale, in the form of a giant Nutella naan.

While you’re tucking into the vibrant feast, around you will be a hub of activity, encouraged by the live singer and resident DJ spinning soul, funk, Motown and disco hits. The trendy venue is known for its wow-worthy decor, and brunch time is no different so make sure to have your phone fully charged ready to capture the memories.

The packages start at Dhs245 with non-alcoholic drinks, Dhs345 with punchbowl gin and tonics with different garnishes, house wine and beer, kingfisher spirits and it’s Dhs445 with all of the former plus bubbles.

Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel, One Central, Trade Centre Street, Saturdays 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs245 soft, Dhs345 house, Dhs445 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 210 2500. tinasbrunch.com

Images: Instagram