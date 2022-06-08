Get ready for some razzle, dazzle…

When you want to give your evening some sparkle, let The Theater entertain you. At The Theater you can enjoy a night of fine dining with a side of world-class entertainment. So sit back and get ready for visual excitement and culinary excellence.

The man behind the brilliance is Creative Director, Guy Manoukian, who is the mastermind behind one of Dubai’s top-notch entertainment experiences. An avid performer himself, Manoukian knows how to wow the crowd, and is responsible for bringing the acts to fruition.

This summer, The Theater unveils its new season. You can watch acts inspired by the likes of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Greatest Showman, which have all been bought to life by a team of talented performers.

The show is filled with Insta-worthy moments, whether it’s acrobats putting on a display of flexibility to singers hitting the high notes. Greek singer, George Veros, who is now part of the summer season is just one of the highlights and during one performance you’ll see him serenaded with roses.

The artistic performances will keep you on the edge of your seat or out of them – as if your toes start tapping and you feel like singing along, you’re encouraged to get into the groove.

The fine dining menu includes everything from caviar to sushi platters, lobster linguini to Wagyu Tomahawk. While the drinks menu includes an extensive list of cocktails, fine wines and whiskys. And, when you want to keep the party going, head to 3C – the cigar, caviar and cognac bar.

So, make a date in your diary for a dinner and a show with a difference.

The Theater, Fairmont Hotel, SSR, Dubai, Wed to Sat 7.30pm to 3am (first seating at 7.30pm, second seating at 10pm). Tel: (0)4 222 2268. thetheaterdubai.com

Images: Provided