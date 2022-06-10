Great movies, the best cinema snacks and house drinks – join us for the next What’s On Film Club on Thursday June 30…

Here at What’s On, we believe that all experiences should be memorable, which is why we’re on a mission to transform nights at the movies to exclusive cinematic and gourmet events. You bring your mates and loved ones, and we’ll bring the smashing deals. How? By partnering with one of this city’s most exciting resorts – Raffles The Palm Dubai, for an exclusive evening in the city’s most spectacular private cinema.

Inside this glorious, gilded palace on the Palm is an exclusive 80-seat private theatre like no other, that we get to call ours for three exclusive movie nights this year.

Driven by our love for film and food, the What’s On Film Club promises a hand-picked curation of cults, classics and musical soirees, with the next installment dedicated to The Greatest Showman on Thursday June 30 at 7pm.

What’s the movie?

The Greatest Showman – Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of an ambitious visionary who rose from nothing, bringing together a bunch of misfits to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Running Time: 105 mins