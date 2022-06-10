The What's On Film Club presents 'The Greatest Showman' this June
Great movies, the best cinema snacks and house drinks – join us for the next What’s On Film Club on Thursday June 30…
Here at What’s On, we believe that all experiences should be memorable, which is why we’re on a mission to transform nights at the movies to exclusive cinematic and gourmet events. You bring your mates and loved ones, and we’ll bring the smashing deals. How? By partnering with one of this city’s most exciting resorts – Raffles The Palm Dubai, for an exclusive evening in the city’s most spectacular private cinema.
Inside this glorious, gilded palace on the Palm is an exclusive 80-seat private theatre like no other, that we get to call ours for three exclusive movie nights this year.
Driven by our love for film and food, the What’s On Film Club promises a hand-picked curation of cults, classics and musical soirees, with the next installment dedicated to The Greatest Showman on Thursday June 30 at 7pm.
What’s the movie?
The Greatest Showman – Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of an ambitious visionary who rose from nothing, bringing together a bunch of misfits to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.
Running Time: 105 mins
How much + what’s included?
Tickets to the What’s On Film Club costs Dhs220 and include one entry to the luxury cinema, plus a tray of all your favourite cinema snacks, including popcorn, nachos and a beef hot dog. Best of all, you’ll receive three drinks: a welcome drink on arrival and your choice of house drink inside.
Once the film has ended, guests are invited to linger on at the resort’s stylish Sola Jazz Lounge, where you can enjoy another free drink and incredible live music from soul duo Salt and Pepper from 9pm.
Join the club
For tickets, please call (0)4 248 8888 or email info.thepalm@raffles.com to book your spots today.
All attendees should be 21+.
See you at the cinema…
What’s On Film Club, Thursday June 30, doors open at 7pm (movie starts at 7.15pm), Dhs220 (including movie entry, cinema snacks, two drinks in the cinema, and one free drink at Sola Jazz Lounge). Adults only. Tel: (0)4 248 8888 or email info.thepalm@raffles.com.