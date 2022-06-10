From yoga in the sky to a relaxing session on the beach under the full moon…

Needing a little ‘me’ time? There’s no better way to get in touch with your inner chakras than stretching it out at a yoga session. In Dubai, yoga isn’t just yoga, and with these top classes, yoga comes with a side of stunning views or a jaw-dropping setting.

Aura Skypool

Stretch it out at the world’s highest infinity pool, Aura Skypool, with a one-hour class led by renowned Dubai-based yogi, Dina Ghandour. Classes take place at 9am every Wednesday on the sun-soaked palm-facing deck, which offers spectacular views of Dubai as your stretch your way through the session. Afterwards, you’ll fuel up with a wholesome breakfast, featuring dishes such as acai bowl, avocado on toast, or an Asian brunch bowl, accompanied by coffee or tea. You’ll need to be quick to experience it, the last one of the season is on Wednesday June 15.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9am to 10am, Wednesday, Dhs280. auraskypool.com

SLS Dubai

Stretch it out high in the sky on the 69th floor of SLS Dubai. Every Saturday and Sunday morning, you can take part in a 60-minute class with breathtaking views of the city’s skyscrapers. You can make a day of it, as all who take part in the yoga class will enjoy complimentary access to the sky-high pools and spa facilities. If that wasn’t enough, SLS Dubai offers 30 per cent off selected spa treatments on the same day. Sounds like a weekend well-spent to us.

Ciel Spa Terrace, SLS Dubai, Level 69, Dubai, Saturdays at 10.30am, Sundays at 9.30am, Dhs115 per session or Dhs400 for four sessions. Reservations and prior booking required. Call (0)4 607 0654 or (0)56 417 3887. sbe.com

Address Sky View

Head downtown to the stunning Address Sky View hotel and catch the sunrise with a yoga session by the infinity pool, way up on the 54th floor. You’ll be able to gaze at stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and surrounding skyscrapers glinting in the morning sunshine. The 60-minute sessions take place every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7.30am. It’s priced at Dhs150 per person and is open to everyone aged 16 and over.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7.30am, Dhs150. Book your slot by emailing carissa@hyperionfmc.ae. addresshotels.com

The Lost Chambers Aquarium

Is there a better way to find your zen than with a yoga class surrounded by 65,000 marine animals? That’s exactly what you can do with an underwater yoga class at The Lost Chambers Aquarium. Don’t worry if you’re not a yoga pro, as the class is welcome to all levels, and is designed to help improve posture, strength, flexibility and balance. The one-hour class takes place at 8am on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, and you’ll need to bring your own yoga mat and towel. Be sure to book in advance, as there’s only 15 spaces in each session.

The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis The Palm, 8am to 9am, Mon, Weds, Sat and Sun, Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 426 1000, atlantis.com

The Green Planet

Need to stretch it out and breathe a little deeper? How does taking part in a yoga class in the middle of a rainforest sound? You can do just that with yoga at The Green Planet. Core Direction’s monthly rainforest yoga returns on Friday July 1 and Saturday July 2 for a one-hour session at 8.30am, taking place in the stunning tropical bio-dome. As you relax into the session, you’re sure to discover an extra state of zen brought on by the tranquil surroundings. The Yin Yoga and Meditation class will consist of gentle yin style yoga, plus meditation at the beginning and end of the session. You’ll need to bring your own mat.

Yoga in the Rainforest, The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, Fridays, 8.30am, Dhs150. Book via my.coredirection.com. @thegreenplanetdubai

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Combining the relaxing powers of yoga and the powerful effect of the full moon, each month you can enjoy alfresco yoga under the illuminating light of the full moon at Jumeirah Al Qasr. On the pristine white sands of the private beach by the Celeste Pool, the 90-minute session is backdropped by the soothing sounds of gently lapping waves to relax you. The next dates are Monday June 13 and Wednesday June 15.

Al Qasr Beach Celeste Pool, Jumeirah Al Qasr, 7.30pm to 9pm, June 13 and 15, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 366 6818, jumeirah.com