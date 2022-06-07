This chic live music night is the perfect way to kick off the week

Sponsored: Unplugged at Bagatelle is the upgrade your Monday didn’t know it needed…

At Dubai’s ever-fabulous Bagatelle, every evening is cause for celebration. To banish the Monday blues and start the week as you mean to go on, there’s no better place to be than Unplugged, promising only the best vibes, the finest a la carte fare and a sultry soundtrack of toe-tapping hits.

Bringing together a trio of essential elements for an amazing Dubai night out Unplugged is all about the ambience, a la carte menu and incredible live entertainment.

On the subject of ambience, the vibe must be right, and at Bagatelle you can be assured of detail in the decor, an air of sophistication, and a napkin-whirling soundtrack dictating the tempo into the early hours.

Then there’s the gastronomy, the food and drink. It’s innovative, comprised of expertly executed dishes delivered with the finesse of exemplary service. Highlights include the likes of Carpaccio de St Jacques — with Hokkaido Scallops, burnt apple purée, horseradish and dill dressing; and the signature Poulet Rôti à la Truffe Noire, with foie gras, wild mushrooms and potatoes grand-mère, which remains an eternally popular pick at this party palace.

And on the final point – dazzling entertainment. It’s not enough to be wined and dined, we’re out-out to be razzled and dazzled, and thanks to resident musical duo Heart & Soul, you’re in for an evening of soulful sounds and lively live acoustics.

Every Monday from 8pm onwards, Unplugged promises to bring together its award-winning trifecta to create an evening of glamour and sophistication you won’t forget.