Our gift is our song and this one’s for you…

Ranking in our top three guilty pleasures of all time, karaoke always makes for an electric night out. Seeing quiet little Christina from accounts get up on that stage, and belt out a flawless Celine Dion chorus, or Omar, your MD grab the mic and absolutely throttle a whole Snoop verse — it creates a community experience that transcends the trifling frailty of words. “Music is healing”, Prince once said “Music holds things together”.

Even when it’s bad it is, at least in some elemental ways, good. Slaps on the back for effort — a silent no judgment contract is signed… bravery is always prized a close second to talent. So, with all these disclaimers in place, won’t you join us on stage, the show’s about to begin… JUST A SMALL TOWN GIRL…

Stills Got Talent Presents Karaoke Nights

Every Friday night, Stills at Crowne Plaza Yas Island is helping you start the weekend off right with a very special karaoke x evening brunch duet. Life might be a cage but on stage you’re free, hyped up psyched up ready for wilin’ — you’ll have to bring your A game though, because the lack of a judging pannel means that a sob story about ‘that time you were born’ will not get you through to the next round. Off stage, enjoy the option of a barbecue-grilled feast, plus two hours of cocktails and house beverages for Dhs199 (food only Dhs99). Original real live MC Sharara is on hand to keep the vibes high and the beats down low all through the evening.

Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Fri 8pm to 11pm, free entry, packages from Dhs99. Tel: (02) 656 3000, @stillsyasisland

The Karaoke Crew at Up & Below

You have an open invite to attend the Up & Below rooftop karaoke night this, Saturday June 25. It’s being run by masters of the craft, The Karaoke Crew, starts at 9pm and entry to the event is free all night. So come on down and channel your inner Cher, hit peak Weeknd, swing your pelvis like an on-topic Elvis, sing like Sting and make those speakers shake like a bomb track from Drake.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Sat June 25 from 9pm, free entry. Tel: (056) 491 7484, @thekaraokecrew

Hip Hop Karaoke at Atlon

There’s a weekly Hip Hop (and R&B) Karaoke night every Thursday at Atlon Bar and Bistro, letting you get up on stage and be the Cut Chemist, Busta, Missy, Biggie or Drake you were always born to be. Issue open invitations to ride on a Genuwine ‘Pony’; join Mary’s campaign against hateration and holleration in local danceries; or investigate if indeed the people truly have Forgot about Dre. You may have detected a certain 80s/90s/00s bias in our song/artist selection here. You think the modern stuff is better? Get on the mic and prove it? It goes down between 8pm and 11pm, with a free flow drinks package available for just Dhs99. The beverage list includes wine and beer; spirits, margaritas and old fashioneds.

Alton Bar and Bistro, Shangri-La Souq, Qaryat Al Beri. Tel: (02) 886 8443, @atlonabudhabi

Images: Provided/Instagram