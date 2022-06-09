From the Library to the beach…

We’re always on the lookout for the latest and greatest brunching trends in the capital, and have we found a couple of headliners for you this week.

T’Sol at Mazi

Forged in the fires of London’s fine dining foundry, Mazi which means ‘together’ in Greek, found wide and passionate appeal amongst the discerning diners of the UK’s culinary capital. And so begins a new odyssey, a new location for this article of Greek legend, at The, appropriately august, St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort Abu Dhabi. The menu at Mazi Abu Dhabi is inspired by the nostalgia of co-founder Christina Mouratoglou’s childhood memories, and features a mix of established Greek classics, and thoroughly modern reimaginings. This new ‘fine casual’ brunch will take place for the first time on Sunday, June 12 — and then every following Sunday against the serenade of a live singer, it’s a family sharing style affair with food highlights including freshly prepared tzatziki, authentic Greek salads, courgette cakes, precision roasted lamb and of course braised short ribs.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort Abu Dhabi, 1pm to 4pm, food only Dhs350, house package Dhs475, champagne Dhs595. Tel: (02) 498 8443, @maziabudhabi

Writer’s Block at Library Bar

The Abu Dhabi Edition has a pretty incredible collection of food and beverage venues on site, and whilst Library Bar may not be on the title page, we urge you not to judge a book by its cover. This sophisticated cocktail venue is spinning a new narrative — Writer’s Block, a Friday evening brunch featuring live entertainment, free-flow literature-inspired blended beverages and four chapters of culinary arc to explore.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Friday three-hours between 7pm and midnight, soft Dhs175, house Dhs275, bubbles Dhs395. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @abudhabiedition

Images: Provided