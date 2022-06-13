Save your dirhams and take note of these fines…

You work hard to get your monthly salary, so don’t squander it away on parking violations and fines. Whether you know the rules or are a new driver, take note of these UAE parking violations and fines below…

Improper parking

We’ve all been there… parking can be difficult to ace but if you have not parked within the lines and end up encroaching on someone else’s spot, you can be fined Dhs500.

Pavement parking

It doesn’t matter that you’ve spent more than 15 minutes looking for a parking spot, pavement parking is a big no-no and can lead to a fine of Dhs400.

Blocking a vehicle

You may be in a rush to get to your meeting or your restaurant reservations, but blocking another driver can result in a fine of Dhs500.

If you find yourself being blocked by another vehicle you can report it to Dubai Police through their smart app. The driver of the car causing the violation will be sent a notice to remove their car and failure to do so will incur a fine.

Parking at a bus stop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@itcabudhabi)

Bus stops are meant for buses, which means if you leave your car parked in a spot meant for buses, you are obstructing traffic and causing delays for passengers. It will incur a fine of Dhs2,000 according to the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi

Parking/blocking a fire hydrant

Empty spots next to a fire hydrant are all marked with a ‘No Parking Zone’ for a reason as you will block emergency responder’s use of the hydrant in the case of a fire. If you fail to adhere to the notice, you can be fined Dhs1,000.

Removing a parking zone plate or ticket machine

Well, this one is obvious but leave the parking zone plates and RTA ticket machines alone. They can only be removed with a permit and if you don’t have one, you’ll be faced with a hefty fine of Dhs10,000. Any damage done to a parking machine will incur a fine of Dhs1,000.

Parking in a space allotted for People of Determination

These spaces may be close to the entrances but they are dedicated to those who really need to use them. If you don’t have a permit to park here, you will be fined Dhs1,000. This also brings us to…

Expired and unauthorised use of People of Determination parking permit

If you’re using an expired People of Determination permit or if you’re using one that is not under your name, you can incur a fine of Dhs1,000. You’ll need to ensure the permit can be seen else you will be faced with a fine of Dhs1,000.

Selling your car? Don’t leave a ‘For Sale’ sign on it

If you’re looking out for potential buyers for your car, don’t leave a signboard on your advertising for it as you will be given a fine of Dhs1,000.

Images: Getty Images and RTA