The announcement was issued during a UAE Government media briefing held on June 13…

In the past few days, the UAE has seen a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. Today on June 13, 2022, the UAE announced 1,319 new cases bringing the total number of active cases in the UAE to 16,152.

The NCEMA (National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority) stressed the need to wear face masks and urged the public to follow social distancing norms especially when in close proximation to vulnerable groups.

In a tweet issued by the NCEMA, ‘We have monitored some behaviours that have become a danger to society, and to public health, and an indication of laxity in the application of precautionary and preventive measures, which negatively affects the recovery efforts that all parties are working on.’

The authority added that ‘studies have proven that wearing masks is one of the most important factors in maintaining health and safety from the risk of infection with Covid-19.’

NCEMA added that the failure in wearing a mask in closed places is punishable by a fine of up to Dhs3,000. The authority added that rules will be tightened in the coming period and affirmed that ‘anyone who causes an outbreak of the virus will be subject to legal accountability by the competent authorities.’

This includes, and not restricted to, malls, public transportation including the Dubai Metro, public buses and taxis, places of worship, etc

#الطوارئ_والأزمات: نحيطكم علماً اليوم عن قرار تحديث نظام المرور الأخضر في #تطبيق_الحصن، حيث نعلن اليوم عن تقليص مدة سريان المرور الأخضر من ثلاثين يوماً إلى 14 يوماً، كإجراء احترازي وقائي حيث يهدف هذا القرار لضمان دقة عملية التقصي والتشجيع على دورية الفحوصات.

When it comes to the Green Pass, the NCEMA announced the decision to update the green system will be reduced from thirty days to 14 days as a precautionary and preventive measure. The ‘decision aims to ensure the accuracy of the investigation process and encourage periodic checks.’

The rules of social distancing also need to be followed to ensure safety. The NCEMA urges the public to avoid crowded spaces and emphasised the importance of the community’s commitment and adherence to all instructions received from the health and concerned authorities. The authority added that this is the ‘most important factor supporting national efforts and the health and safety of individuals with the aim of strengthening the community’s immunity and protection.’

Images: Getty Images