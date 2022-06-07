This is a big one…

Love football and call the UAE home? You most likely already know that there is an important football match taking place tonight. If you aren’t aware, this post is to give you a little update and maybe psych you up a bit to watch one of the biggest matches in years for the UAE football team.

UAE is taking on Australia in the Asian Playoff at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan in Qatar, but this isn’t any regular match. If they win this, the UAE football team is one step closer to Qatar 2022 aka the FIFA World Cup 2022. The football team will need to win against Peru to secure their spot in the finals. The UAE versus Peru one-off match takes place on June 13.

It will be the national team’s second World Cup appearance after having appeared last in 1990 when they made their debut.

In a meeting with The National, Caio Canedo Corrêa stated, ‘For me, it’s an honour to defend such a big country,’.

All the important details…

Match: UAE v Australia World Cup play-off

Date: June 7, 2022

Time: 10pm in the UAE

Match venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

More importantly, how do I watch it in the UAE?

You can watch the match on Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1 and 2.

You’ll also be able to watch it on STARZPLAY. Don’t have an account? You can easily create one here and pay Dhs39.99 per month.

We wish the UAE Football team all the very best for tonight!

Images: Getty Images