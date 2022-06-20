Summer has landed…

The latest weather bulletin from the National Centre of Meterology is in and it will surprise absolutely no one, that the forecast is predicting *checks notes* an absolute scorcher out there for the next week.

And it’s not just the high (potentially up to 49ºC in some areas) temperatures that are cranking up the sweat index, coastal areas (as you may have noticed) are ‘enjoying’ relative humidity levels of up to 85 per cent.

The effect of this combination can easily be seen on the ‘feels like’ index of your favourite weather apps — and just in case that’s not enough of a meteorological red flag, please consider this a friendly reminder to stay hydrated.

When weather reports are telling us there are high levels of humidity in the air (like for example those we’re looking down the barrel of at the moment), it means that the air is saturated with moisture. This then prevents your sweat from evaporating and being absorbed by the atmosphere (which, by way of energy exchange, is our body’s natural way of cooling down), and thus the body, your body, all of our bodies, remain toasty. If you have to spend any significant period outside, in addition to making sure you stay topped up on water, we strongly recommend you avoid wearing grey. Or leather.

Chance of rain

OK so full disclosure this is a bit of a tease — there is a chance of rain in one part of the country, but unless you’re in Al Ain – there might be a bit of a drive involved before you can do a little drizzle jig on the streets.

Areas in Al Ain have received so much rain in fact, that the Abu Dhabi Police have issued road-used warnings and a reduced speed limit on some routes.

#Urgent | #Attention #AlAin Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exerise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safe — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) June 19, 2022

What can we expect from the rest of the week?

The hot weather is of course here to stay, so don’t expect any cooling over the next few days — but by Wednesday there should be some extremely welcome cloud cover in some regions as well as a light, up to 40 kph breeze.

Images: Getty