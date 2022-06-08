The KHDA has published a one-page reference for mandatory and optional fees…

If you’re still looking to enroll your child in private school in Dubai for the new academic year, take note: the fees for private schools in Dubai are now available to view online.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Development Authority (KHDA) has published a handy fact sheet online, which details all the mandatory and optional fees at all private schools across Dubai. Initially, the resource showed the fees for schools that start their academic year in April, but fees for schools that begin the year in September have also been added.

The new School Fees Fact Sheet aims to give parents accurate and up-to-date information on all the fees they can expect to pay in an academic year. It will be published ahead of each academic year going forward, according to Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA. “We appreciate the support of Dubai school leaders in making the School Fees Fact Sheet accessible to their parent communities,” the education leader said.

.@KHDA publishes School Fees Fact Sheet for all private schools in #Dubai, mandatory and optional fees included in new roll-out of School Fees Fact Sheet. https://t.co/JDAXmeXr7Z pic.twitter.com/WuFjE4ywF4 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 7, 2022

On the School Fees Fact Sheet, you can directly compare over 200 Dubai private schools as well as filter by location, grade and curriculum depending on your preferences. Each fact sheet details the standard tuition fees as well as the mandatory fees for resources such as books and medical, plus optional service fees for transport, field trips and after school activities.

The School Fees Fact Sheet can be viewed at web.khda.gov.ae/en/Education-Directory/Schools.

In March 2022, the KHDA announced that school fees for the academic year 2022-23 would be frozen, and private schools would not be able to increase tuition fees in the new academic year. The announcement was made after the publication of the latest Education Cost Index.