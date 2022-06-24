The biggest sports and entertainment festival in the Middle East just got even bigger…

December marks the countdown to the festive season, but for sports fans in the region, its screams one thing and one thing only, Emirates Dubai 7s.

The biggest sports and entertainment festival returns this year kicking off on December 1 until 3. And it’s about to get even bigger with the arrival of WODON3, Fitness at the Emirates Dubai 7s – a fitness competition that’s ready to rival the Crossfit Games.

What is WODON3?

WODON3 is a functional fitness comp where athletes will perform various tests and earn points. It has exploded around the globe where participants’ fitness level is challenged and tested against each other and pushed to their limit.

Similar to the other sports at the Emirates Dubai 7s, WODON3 will have divisions for all levels, so you can participate if you are a newbie, intermediate or an elite athlete. The only requirement is two men and two women for each team.

The competition will take place on Pitch 3 with a world-class set-up provided by international fitness supplier BLK BOX. It will be led by former England 7s player, Ollie Marchon who will be returning to the festival.

Speaking on the addition of WODON3, Tom Burwell, the Emirates Dubai 7s GM & Festival Director stated, “We have made some huge changes over the past 24 months, which has seen the launch of world-class entertainment across three experiential stages and the addition of Cricket, but this is the one I am most excited about.”

“Fitness is booming around the world but especially in Dubai. The idea that now gyms, gym-goers and even the home gymer can come and compete at The Emirates Dubai 7s and join the fun encapsulates everything this festival represents. We want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to enjoy participating in their chosen sport before dancing the night away to their music of choice.” he added.

WODON3 will join rugby 7s, 10s, netball and cricket as participation sports at The Sevens Stadium.

Want to enter the competition?

Entries for WODON3, Fitness at the Emirates Dubai 7s will open next month on July 1.

Full details will be available on dubairugby7s.com.

Emirates Dubai 7s ticket information

The Emirates Dubai 7s returns this December as the 2nd leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, which will see the best men and women in the world battle it out on Pitches 1 and 2.

Over 100,000 people are expected over the three days of the festival. Tickets will go on sale closer to the festival on September 30. Purchase them on the website or on the Emirates Dubai 7s app (available on iOS and Android).

On the upcoming festival, Burwell stated, “This will be our biggest yet. We have three international headline music acts joining James Haskell across the three stages, special guest appearances, world-class sport and much more; 7s is again returning to the desert as the only place to be on National Day weekend.”

