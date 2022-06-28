Love Zara? Check this out…

Looking to update your summer wardrobe? If you’ve shopped your way around all the online stores and your go-to spots in the mall, you’ll be pleased to hear a new e-commerce site has launched in the UAE. Hailing from Spain, you can now shop Lefties online in the UAE, with affordable fashion styles available for men, women, children and babies.

Lefties is part of the Intidex Group, which also operates ever-popular brands like Zara, Bershka and Stradivarius, so you can expect similar, all-pleasing fits and threads, with an accessible price point.

Alongside their main lines, Lefties offers footwear and accessories, plus denim and sportswear lines, so whatever you’re looking for, you should be sure to find it.

A collection of relaxed shirt dresses start from a wallet-friendly Dhs89, while a selection of lightweight denim playsuits are priced from Dhs79. Shirts in a variety of prints will set you back Dhs49, and mix-and-match swimwear two-pieces start from Dhs59.

The UAE online store offers delivery to Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quain and Fujairah, with home standard and drop point delivery expected within 2 to 3 working days priced at Dhs29. You can also arrange in-store pick up free of charge, with orders arriving one to two days after you place your order. Delivery is not yet available in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

If you’re not happy with any of your Lefties goodies, you can return them free of charge either online or take them back to one of the UAE’s Lefties stores at The Dubai Mall, Dubai Estate Hills or Al Zahia City Centre.

ALSO READ: 16 of the best online fashion stores that deliver to Dubai

Now might be a good time to get browsing, as there’s up to 50 per cent off selected lines. Happy shopping!

lefties.com