Sponsored: A new pop-up Summer Forest and Saturday night brunch join the roster of top ladies’ days and brunch offers…

The temperatures may be creeping up but Zero Gravity shows no signs of slowing down this summer.

Ensuring the party keeps going all summer long, the ever-popular beach club has unveiled a leafy new pop-up inside the restaurant, Summer Forest, perfect for keeping cool indoors. Escape the heat and hangout with your mates inside the Instagrammable new space, which comes complete with grass floor, woodland scenery and picnic furniture to sit at and spend the day. Not just about the wow-worthy decor, a roster of entertainers will include musicians, DJs and aerial entertainers all brought in to dazzle guests.

Outside, Zero Gravity’s three all-singing, all-dancing pool and beach brunches will continue through the summer every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, Salut welcomes the weekend with unlimited bites and beverages from 1pm to 5pm for Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs249 for guys. Saturday’s Summer Brunch comes complete with unlimited laps of the well-manned buffet from 1pm to 5pm and free-flowing drinks for Dhs299 for the girls and Dhs349 for the guys. At Sunday’s Asobi Brunch, you’ll get the same deal – plus an extra hour – with brunch running from 12pm to 5pm.

For those choosing to stick to drinking and dancing after dark, Club Inc evening brunch will take place in the Summer Forest every Saturday night, offering an array of international street food and three hours of beverages from 8pm to midnight. For ladies, it’s Dhs149, while guys pay Dhs249.

There’s a new ladies’ night to look forward to as well, launching on Friday July 8 and running every Friday night thereafter. Designed for the social butterflies, Papillon ladies’ night offers unlimited food and drink for Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents from 8pm to midnight.

Looking for a mid-week pool day? There’s free entry and a welcome drink for ladies every Tuesday and Thursday, while guys pay Dhs150 with Dhs100 redeemable against Zero Gravity’s food and drink menu.

See you on the sand…

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, open daily from 10am to late, pool open 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 399 0009 0-gravity.ae