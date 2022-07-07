Crafty classes, a new burger joint and a haunted house…

Abu Dhabi is heating up and going outdoors is still off the cards for a while. But there’s no need to retire under the covers, we’ve found heaps of fun things to do in Abu Dhabi.

Five Guys opens in The Galleria

When: From August 1

Love burgers? We have good news, beloved burger joint behemoth, Five Guys has launched its second location in Abu Dhabi on level two of The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

Crafty fun for kids and grown ups

When: Weekly

Get creative at Splatter Room in Al Seef Village Mall and paint your own colourful masterpiece. There are different programmes for kids and adults with prices starting at Dhs139.

Al Seef Village Mall, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 582 3353. @splatter_rooms

Digital paintball in Marina Mall

When: Daily

At Battle Park, teams fight it out in virtual shooting simulations that look like a solid bullseye for the Call of Duty generation. Prices start from Dhs75 for a 20-minute game.

Battle Park, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, 5pm to 1am. @battlepark.official

Scary escape rooms

When: Daily

Escape rooms are thrilling at the best of times. Throw in real actors and a horror-themed room, and you’re in pant-wetting territory. Try it at Haunted Activity.

Al Sikeek Street, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)50 321 0541. @hauntedactivityuae

Splashing brunch at Marriott Al Forsan

When: Saturdays

Khayal has launched a pool and family brunch deal on Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm with drinks, food and after-party fun at Appaloosa for Dhs395 (Dhs95 for children).

Khayal, Marriott Al Forsan, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395. @marriottalforsan

Lads, lads, lads’ night at Stratos

When: Wednesdays

It’s gentlemen’s night on Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm. Fellas enjoy three selected drinks and a neat 50 per cent discount on main courses.

Stratos, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Wednesdays, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (800) 101 101. stratosabudhabi.com/offers

To book: Andrea Bocelli

When: November 24

Tickets are now on sale for Andrea Bocelli’s one-night-only concert in Abu Dhabi on November 24. This will be the fifth time that the beloved classical artist has performed in the capital, which he says: “holds a very special place in [his] heart”.

Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs395. ticketmaster.ae