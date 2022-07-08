Make a splash at a waterpark, head to a wallet-friendly ladies’ night, or book in that much-needed date night…

It’s a four day week, and if you’re looking for things to do in Dubai you’re in the right place. Whether it’s a takeover from a top bartender, tasty date night or sunset happy hour, we’ve got you covered with food and drink. If it’s a daytime activity you’re after, we’ve found water park deals and a fully redeemable pool day to keep you busy.

Here’s 8 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday July 4

Enjoy unlimited fun at Laguna Waterpark

Make waves at La Mer this summer and enjoy unlimited days out at Laguna Waterpark. The park boasts hours of fun, with four zones named Surf, Relax, Slide and Splash. There’s a FlowRider experience, slide tower and rides like the Constrictor, Free Fall and Mad Racer, as well as a lazy river for those who like a more relaxed approach to a day at the waterpark. A regular ticket is priced from Dhs145 online or Dhs210 at the gate, but those looking to return time and again, the waterpark has introduced a UAE-exclusive annual pass, priced at just Dhs499. The annual pass offers unlimited entry for a fully 12 months, including public holidays, as well as a 20 per cent discount on retail merchandise, food and drink, as well as at Dubai attractions Dubai Parks & Resorts and The Green Planet.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, open 10am to 6pm daily, annual pass Dhs499. Tel: 800 7699. lagunawaterpark.com

Tuck into some tasty American Independence Day grub

There’s a party for the USA at Joe’s Backyard at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse this July 4, with a special hot dog and a pint priced at Dhs65 all day.

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, 2pm to 1am, Monday July 4. Tel: (058) 998 8590, joebackyard.com

Tuesday July 5

Make a splash with a fully redeemable day pass

Those wanting to spend a day chilling by the beach or in the pool can head to Riva Beach Club for a family-friendly day of dipping between the temperature-controlled pool and Mediterranean-inspired indoor restaurant. For little ones, there’s also a new kids’ playground to enjoy. It’s Dhs85 for entry, but you’ll get it all back in food and drink. You’ll pay Dhs45 for children aged 5 to 12.

Riva Beach Club, Shoreline, 7am to 7pm daily, Dhs85 adults, Dhs45 child. Tel: (0)4 430 9466, riva-beach.com

Raise a glass to the sunset at a sleek DIFC bar

Japanese restaurant and bar Clap has launched a new Red Sun happy hour deal, which is available throughout the week. Priced at Dhs250 from 5pm to 7pm, the deal for two includes two drinks each from a selection of Clap’s signature sundown serves and a sharing platter of after-work grazing bites. Still feeling hungry? A specially priced Red Sun a la carte menu features some of the most popular dishes and beverages like truffle edamame, umami chicken wings and salmon crispy rice.

Clap Dubai, Gate Village 11, DIFC, 5pm to 7pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs250 for two. Tel: (0)4 569 3820, claprestaurant.com

Wednesday July 6

Gather your gang for a ladies’ night

Wind into the long weekend a little early with a ladies’ night at Hillhouse Brasserie. Every Wednesday from 6pm to 11pm, Dhs115 gets you five nibbles from the snacks menu and three drinks. From 7pm, it’s served up to the sultry sounds of singer Jamie Wreks.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, 6pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Dhs115. Tel: (0)4 432 3232, jumeirah.com

Head to a takeover from a top international bar

The Burj Al Arab’s gilded cocktail bar, Gilt, will welcome a takeover from Vasilis Kyritis, co-owner of Athens’ hotspot The Clumsies for one night only this Wednesday. Globally recognised as the fourth best bar in the world at the 2021 World’s 50 Best Bar Awards, The Clumsies’ co-owner has teamed up with Gilt’s head bartender, Thibault Méquignon, for a limited-edition menu of four cocktails, which will be available alongside Gilt’s master mixology menu.

Gilt, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, 6pm to 1am, Wednesday July 6. Tel: (0)4 32 3232, jumeirah.com

Thursday July 7

Spoil your significant other with a date night

Tucked inside Kempinski Mall of the Emirates is a beautiful gem of a restaurant, Garth, where couples can head every Thursday for a dreamy date night. Available every Thursday evneing from 7pm, you can tuck into four courses of Southern European cuisine and share a bottle of wine for Dhs499. Fresh, flavourful options from the raw bar kick things off, followed by a selection of appetizers and an a la carte choice of main. An indulgent dessert of either tiramisu or chocolate fondant concludes things on a sweet note, paired with a sommelier’s choice of wine. .

Garth, The 9 Lounge, Kempinski Mall of Emirates, 7pm onwards, Thursdays, Dhs499. Tel: (058) 530 7499, garth.ae/

Stretch it out at a yoga class

25hours Hotel One Central is adding to its roster of impressive events with a brand new yoga class every Thursday. All abilities are welcome at the 6.30pm class, which is designed to help you find tranquility whilst keeping stress-free and active throughout the week. Priced at Dhs99, those who take part in the yoga class can enjoy complimentary access to the hotel’s rooftop pool to soak up some sun before the session.

25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Center, Dubai, 6.30pm, Thursdays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 210 2550, 25hours-hotels.com