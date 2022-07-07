Sponsored: The whole family will love this outing…

Looking out for an indoor family activity to do during the summer? Head to Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali where a fun pet festival is taking place.

The event is part of Dubai Summer Surprises and takes place throughout July. Families are all invited including the furry four-legged family members ones.

Here’s what you’ll find inside the pet festival

Pet Pilates

On Saturday, you and your pet can connect over puppy pilates at 10am. It will cost you Dhs100 per paw-rent and 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to K9 Friends – a local animal shelter and adoption centre.

Post your workout you will get free snacks from Ikea and a live sketch artist will do a free caricature.

Pre-registration is required and can be done on dubaifestivalplaza.com.

Petting Zoo

On Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 6pm, take the little ones to the indoor petting zoo. You will meet a number of animals including red foot tortoises, snakes, rabbits, a goat, hamsters, guinea pigs, a hedgehog and a friendly iguana. A number of colourful birds will also be present including a South American blue and gold macaw parrot, an Indian ring-necked parrot and budgies.

To gain entry, all you need to do is spend a minimum of Dhs20 anywhere at the mall.

Adoption Days

If you want to add a permanent family member, visit Festival Plaza’s special adoption day.

You will meet pets who are looking for fur-ever homes from Amanda’s Rescue, Second Wag, K9 Friends, Furball and more.

Shop at the Market Place

Want to treat your pet to a new toy or stock up on children’s fashion or toys, adult fashion or homegrown coffee, soap and more? Head to Market Place where you’ll find a number of homegrown stores. There will be plenty of fun activities for the little ones, too.

The festival also has a donation box where you can drop off dry food, treats, toys and pet supplies which will be given to fur babies yet to find their forever home.

For more information, visit dubaifestivalplaza.com

Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, Dubai, Tel: (0)52 106 5904. dubaifestivalplaza.com