The PCR tests will be priced at Dhs40…

Some Abu Dhabi pharmacies are now able to give Covid vaccines and PCR tests, Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) announced this week.

According to Abu Dhabi Media Office, authorised pharmacies can now provide both vaccination services and PCR tests. The services are part of the capital’s continued mission to make healthcare services more accessible to residents. Only selected pharmacies in Abu Dhabi are able to provide PCR tests and vaccinations, and all those now offering the services have completed courses certified by the DoH.

Currently, there are six pharmacies offering the services. These are:

Al Ain Pharmacy at Al Ain Mall

Al Ain Pharmacy at Al Hili

Al Ain Pharmacy at Hazza’a bin Zayed Stadium

Al Manara Pharmacy at Yas Mall

Al Almiyah Pharmacy on Zayed First St

As more pharmacies complete the necessary courses, they will be added to the DoH list, which is available to view online here.

PCR tests will be priced at Dhs40 in line with the rest of Abu Dhabi, while Covid-19 vaccines are free to those aged 18 and over. The only vaccine on offer is Sinopharm.

This is only the first phase of the pharmacy roll-out plan. At a later stage, it’s expected that approved pharmacies will be able to offer other vaccinations like the seasonal flu vaccine and various travel vaccines.

“By administering the Covid-19 vaccination and providing PCR tests in pharmacies, we will provide community members with convenient access to important healthcare services which fall in line with the safety measures undertaken by Abu Dhabi in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” commented Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH. “We encourage more pharmacies to take part in the national vaccination efforts to ensure this service reaches all the community.”