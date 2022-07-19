Discover the latest concept by restaurateur Evgeny Kuzin and acclaimed chef Izu Ani…

Two of Dubai’s restaurant heavyweights, Evgeny Kuzin and Izu Ani (known for creating Gaia, Shanghai Me and most recently La Maison Ani) have teamed up again for yet another DIFC restaurant. Alaya, which opens for reservations on July 27, will offer eastern Mediterranean cuisine with Middle Eastern influences.

Described as a ‘tribute to the Middle East’, Alaya will be found in the bustling business and dining district of DIFC. With a focus on carefully selected ingredients and rigorous cooking methods, every dish requires fresh herbs and spices such as cumin, cinnamon, turmeric, nutmeg, cardamom or the lemony flavours of sumac. You’ll also find prime meat and seafood; many different kinds of nuts including pine, pistachio, almond and sesame; as well as freekeh, pulses, and plenty of squeezes of lemon.

Alaya promises to be a ‘tale of culinary travel from the Oriental Coast of the Mediterranean Sea to the bustling markets of the Middle East’, so we’re expecting an exciting flavour journey when it opens later this month. While we’re not sure what’s on the menu just yet, if the duo’s other restaurants are anything to go by, we won’t be disappointed.

The Mediterranean influence stretches beyond the plates and into the design, too. Designed by Richard Saunders & Sagrada, Alaya’s interiors fuse together culture, history and high design through rich colours, intricate patterns and traditional tapestry. With luxe brown marble woven along the floor and on the wall behind the semi-open kitchen, guests are sure to feel instantly welcomed by the cosy, yet inviting space.

Commenting on the opening, Chef Izu said: “I am thrilled to be continuing my partnership with Evgeny to create another unique homegrown dining concept in Dubai. Alaya is our tribute to the Middle East, born from a desire to bring an entirely new culinary experience to the DIFC scene. Our inspiration comes from a combination of our extensive travels across the Eastern Mediterranean and our deep affection for the region, resulting in an eclectic concept driven by creativity, generosity and honesty.”

Alaya, DIFC, reservations open Wednesday July 27. Tel: (0)4 570 6289. alaya-dubai.com @alayadubai

Images: Provided