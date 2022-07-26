It’s one of a slew of exciting new openings coming soon to The Palm…

If you love a rooftop bar as much as we do, you’ll be excited to learn that one of Bangkok’s coolest rooftop spots, Above Eleven, is coming soon to Dubai.

A Bangkok institution since 2012, Above Eleven serves a menu of fine Japanese Peruvian fusion flavours, colourful cocktails and a top array of live tunes that range from salsa nights to a rotation of live DJs. So, while we don’t have all the details about the upcoming Dubai outpost, we can expect something similar when the brand arrives in Dubai.

A first look at the renders on Marriott’s website show an industrial-chic interior with exposed brickwork and large windows that will make the most of the stunning skyline views. Huge trees, dim lighting, and pops of teal and ruby are sure to pack Above Eleven with Instagrammable moments. The website also promises key features such as a garden maze in the entrance as well as a large outdoor terrace, so we reckon this might just be our new favourite sundowner spot in the winter months.

Although we don’t have an official opening date for the first Marriott resort in Dubai, we do know it’s set to be a foodie paradise. Alongside Above Eleven, there will be seven more restaurants and bars to look forward to. These include already open Senor Pico on the sandy shores of Palm West Beach plus new venues like Miami-inspired poolside bar Coco Fizz, Italian trattoria Cucina and Smoki Moto, described as a ‘lively Korean Barbecue specialty restaurant.’

It sounds like we’ll be spoiled for choice!