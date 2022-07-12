Sponsored: Which ones are you visiting this month at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai?

There are many reasons why JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai tops the list as one of the city’s best hotels, but one of its best features is the plethora of dining options. Within its shimmering twin towers lies a handful of Dubai’s most exciting and award-winning restaurants offering up international cuisine from Thai and Japanese to Italian and Indian, all under one hotel. Here’s a look at the best options to try out this summer…

RANG MAHAL

Perfect for: Curry cravings

Timings: Daily, from 6pm to midnight

Enjoy a fresh new Rang Mahal experience that celebrates the nation’s renowned flavours showcasing traditional and vegetarian recipes. Located on the 4th floor of JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Rang Mahal offers the perfect venue for casual dinners with friends or a romantic date night. The menu features delicious banana leaf baked chicken, butter-poached lobster, peppered lamb chop and more.

TONG THAI

Perfect for: Romantic dinners

Timings: Daily, from 6pm to midnight

Enjoy unparalleled Thai service and a menu that showcases unique regional dishes, celebrating street food as well as authentic classics loved around the world. This is distinctive Thai cuisine in an exquisite setting, lovingly prepared and served by an authentic Thai team.

IZAKAYA

Perfect for: Lively sushi suppers

Timings: Daily, from 6pm to midnight

Upbeat, fun and casual, Izakaya offers authentic Japanese noodles, teppanyaki, sushi and more. Meet Izakaya’s very own Sake Boy who comes to your table to let you sip on sake or interact with our friendly Wasabi Girl who prepares fresh wasabi at your table.

POSITANO

Perfect for: Enjoying a trip to Italy without leaving Dubai

Timings: Sun to Fri, 6pm to midnight; Sat 6.30pm to midnight

Experience authentic, coastal Italian cuisine without having to leave Dubai at Positano restaurant. With an array of weekly promotions, Positano offers something for every mood, no matter the day of the week.

LA FARINE

Perfect for: Light bites or business meets

Timings: Daily, from 6pm to midnight

Freshly baked bread, barista coffee and a selection of authentic European cuisine, La Farine is a contemporary café and bakery where guests can gather, socialise and enjoy gourmet fare in a casual and comfortable setting. La Farine’s fresh baguettes and homemade pastries are also particularly good.

For more information, or to book any of the restaurants above, call +971 4 414 0000, email: mhrs.dxbjw.ays@marriotthotels.com or visit jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com